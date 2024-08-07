Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting at Rs 17.49 lakh: Check features, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Curvv

Tata Motors Cruvv EV has been launched in India. This is the fifth all-electric vehicle from Tata Motors. The newly launched EV was introduced alongside the internal combustion engine version of the Cruvv SUV. The ICE version will go on sale next month. The Cruvv EV is offered in multiple personas which are Creative, Accomplished and Empowered. It is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched electric SUV.

Tata Cruvv EV: Design

The Curvv EV and the ICE models differ slightly in terms of design. The all-electric version features a closed-off 'grille', a nose-mounted charger that automatically closes after the EV starts, and a lower bumper area with vertical styling elements. The sides of the EV are distinguished by the 18-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels (equipped with 215/55 tyres), while the rear remains mostly unchanged, apart from the badges. Both the front and rear of the vehicle are adorned with LED lights that boast a distinctive signature. Tata has also launched its official line of accessories called Tata.ev Originals, allowing buyers to personalize the exterior and interior of the Curvv EV.

Tata Cruvv EV: Range and battery details

The Curvv EV offers two battery pack options: a 40.5kWh unit for the Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ variants, and a 55kWh one for the Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A variants. The 40.5kWh battery pack provides a range of 502km, while the 55kWh one can go 585km on a single charge. Additionally, Tata claims that its own C75 standard of testing indicates the long-range model can travel 400-425km on a single charge, while the 45kWh Curvv EV has a C75 range of 330-350km.

All variants are equipped with a 167hp electric motor mounted on the front axle, enabling the Curvv EV to accelerate from 0-100kph in 8.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 160kph. Tata also claims that the battery can be charged to provide up to 150km of range in just 15 minutes, and reach 10-80 percent charge in 40 minutes when using a 70kW charger. The iRA app integrates a charge point, and the model comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities.

Tata also boasts a 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution, a ground clearance of 190mm, and a water wading depth of 450mm for the Curvv EV.

Tata Curvv specifications

The Curvv and Curvv EV have a similar interior layout, but the all-electric version features a white and grey dual-tone color scheme to differentiate it from the Curvv, which has a red and grey finish. The dashboard is familiar and reminiscent of the Nexon's, with a 12.3-inch floating infotainment touchscreen at the center. Below the infotainment unit, there is a touch-based climate control panel and trapezoidal AC vents.

The four-spoke steering wheel is similar to the one found in the Harrier and comes with paddle shifters for adjusting regen modes. Top-spec models also include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation. The center console houses a rotary drive selector, a gear lever (unlike the knob seen on the Nexon EV), and a wireless charging pad. Additionally, the Curvv EV is equipped with a frunk, and the boot space is set at 500 liters.

In terms of features, the range-topping version offers leatherette upholstery, ventilated six-way adjustable front seats, a two-step rear seat recline function, a cooled glove box, front and rear 45W Type-C charging ports, connected car technology, the Arcade.ev app suite, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate with gesture control. The top-spec models also come with a 320W 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Safety features include six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill-start and descent assist, ESP, a driver drowsiness alert system, a blind spot monitor, and Level 2 ADAS features. The Curvv EV is also equipped with a sound alert system to warn pedestrians at speeds of up to 20kph.

