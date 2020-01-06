Suzuki Motorcycle India launches BS-VI version of scooter Access 125, priced up to Rs 69,500

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday said it has launched its first BS-VI compliant Suzuki Access 125 scooter priced between Rs 64,800 and Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). The all-new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI version will be available in standard as well as a special variant with alloy drum brake, alloy disc brake and steel drum brake options, SMIPL said in a statement.

The standard variant of the new BS-VI compliant Suzuki Access 125 will be retailed at price starting Rs 64,800, whereas the special edition will be available at a price starting Rs 68,500 depending on the variant, going up to Rs 69,500 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), it said.

"Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL's growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers.

We believe that with the launch of all-new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI compliant version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

He further said the company has introduced the new family scooter ahead of the regulatory timeline and would continue to work toward aligning its product portfolio with the new emission norms.

BS-VI emission norm will come into effect from April 1 this year.

