Bookings open for Hyundai Aura, official launch on Jan 21: Everything you need to know

Hyundai has opened bookings for its newest entry segment sedan Aura. Hyundai Aura, which will replace Hyundai Xcent as the Korean carmaker's cheapest sedan in India, is set to launch on January 21. The car is expected to be priced between Rs 5.82-9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura can be booked at a premium of Rs 10,000. The car will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze. Hyundai, true to its character, has added features in the car that might give the Aura an edge over its highly successful competitors.

Hyundai Aura Launch

Hyundai Aura's launch date, as announced by the company, is January 21, 2020.

Hyundai Aura Price

Hyundai Aura will be Hyundai's cheapest sedan in the Indian market and will be priced between Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Hyundai Aura Variants

Hyundai Aura petrol will be offered in eight variants and two engine options.

1.2-litre petrol engine options

Hyundai Aura S Manual Hyundai Aura S AMT Hyundai Aura S CNG Hyundai Aura E Manual Hyundai Aura SX Manual Hyundai Aura SX(O) Manual Hyundai Aura SX+ AMT ,

1.0-litre turbo engine options

Hyundai Aura SX+ Manual

Hyundai Aura Features

Hyundai has always been known for adding exciting features to its cars. These features set Hyundai cars apart from the other cars of their segments. In Hyundai Aura, the company has done a similar thing. Here are some exciting features in Hyundai Aura.

Floating touchscreen infotainment system: Hyundai Aura gets its cabin mainframe from the Hyundai i10 Nios. The same 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is given in the Hyundai Aura. Wireless Charging: The all-new Hyundai Aura comes with a wireless charging pad. This is another feature that sets the car apart from all its competitors. Hyundai was the first car manufacturer to put wireless charging on a c-segment sedan as well when it launched a Verna facelift with features like wireless charging and ventilated front seats. Projector Fog Lamps: Hyundai Aura will come with projector fog lamps. Though most of the cars these days carry projector headlamps, Hyundai has gone one step ahead to put projector fog lamps in the new Hyundai Aura.

Hyundai Aura BS-VI compliant

The all-new Hyundai Aura will be BS-VI compliant. As per the new norms by the government, most of the carmakers are now launching cars that are compatible to the latest standard of fuel prescribed by the government.