Skoda Kylaq prices increased as new features added across variants; Classic+ and Prestige+ launched Skoda has increased Kylaq prices after adding new features across variants. The compact SUV now gets new Classic+ and Prestige+ trims, upgraded Signature and Signature+ features, and a Sportline variant launch confirmed.

Skoda has announced two new variants of its Kylaq compact SUV on the sidelines of the launch of the Skoda Kushaq facelift. The automaker has added two new trims to the lineup: Classic+ and Prestige+. While the Classic+ variant sits just above the entry-level trim, the new Prestige+ variant takes the position of the top-end model.

In addition, Skoda has confirmed that the existing mid-level Signature and Signature+ trims will receive more features. The company also announced that a new Kylaq Sportline variant will be introduced by September this year.

Skoda Kylaq new variant-wise price

2026 Skoda Kylaq variants* MT (Rs in lakhs) AT (Rs in lakhs) Classic 7.59 - Classic+ (NEW) 8.25 9.25 Signature 9.43 10.43 Signature+ 10.77 11.77 Prestige 11.75 12.75 Prestige+ (NEW) 11.99 12.99

Skoda Kylaq Classic+ Variant: Features and price

The new Skoda Kylaq Classic+ variant adds several features over the base Classic trim. These include 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), automatic wipers, cruise control, and steering-mounted controls.

The Classic+ trim is priced Rs 66,000 higher than the base Kylaq Classic MT, which is available at Rs 7.59 lakh. It is offered exclusively with a manual gearbox paired with the 115hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. With this update, the Kylaq automatic range becomes Rs 85,000 more affordable than before.

Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ Variant: What’s new

The Skoda Kylaq Prestige+ variant gains 6-way powered front seats, a feature that has been removed from the regular Prestige trim. The variant is also expected to receive additional features, although Skoda has not shared further details at this time.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline Variant: What to expect

The upcoming Skoda Kylaq Sportline will become the new range-topping variant in the Kylaq lineup. While detailed information is not yet available, it is expected to feature sportier cosmetic enhancements both inside and outside the cabin. No mechanical changes are expected.

Skoda Kylaq Signature and Signature+ Variants: New features and prices

The mid-spec Kylaq Signature and Signature+ variants will now receive several features previously exclusive to the Prestige trim. These include a sunroof, rear wiper, automatic wipers, and paddle shifters for automatic variants.

Following these updates, prices for the Signature variants have increased from Rs 9.1 lakh–10.1 lakh to Rs 9.43 lakh–10.43 lakh. Meanwhile, the Signature+ variants are now priced at Rs 10.77 lakh–11.77 lakh, up from Rs 10.44 lakh–11.44 lakh.

