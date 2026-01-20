Tata Punch Facelift earns 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating: Full crash test scores explained The Tata Punch facelift secures a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Check detailed adult and child occupant protection scores, crash test results, and safety features.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Punch facelift in India. Within days of its launch, Bharat NCAP—the agency responsible for assessing the safety of new cars—has released its crash test report for the updated model. The Tata Punch facelift has achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP programme. Here’s a detailed look at its crash test scores and safety performance.

Tata Punch Facelift: Adult occupant protection results

In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, the Tata Punch facelift scored 30.58 points out of a possible 32.

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test:

The mini SUV scored 14.71 out of 16 points.

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test:

It secured 15.87 out of 16 points.

According to the Bharat NCAP report, the Tata Punch facelift offers good protection for all critical parts of the driver in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. However, the report noted adequate protection for the right tibia (lower leg).

The driver’s head, neck, pelvis, and thighs received a ‘good’ protection rating, while the chest, tibiae, and feet were rated as ‘adequate’.

Side impact and pole test performance

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the adult occupant’s chest received ‘adequate’ protection, while the head, abdomen, and pelvis were rated as offering ‘good’ safety.

During the side pole impact test, all body parts of the adult dummy received ‘good’ protection, highlighting strong side-impact safety.

Tata Punch Facelift: Child occupant protection results

In the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category, the Tata Punch facelift scored 45 points out of 49.

It received full marks for dynamic performance and CRS (Child Restraint System) installation.

The vehicle assessment score stood at 9 out of 13 points.

Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies were placed in rearward-facing child seats during testing. Each dummy scored a perfect 8 out of 8 points in the frontal crash test and 4 out of 4 points in the side crash test.

Tata Punch Facelift safety features

The Tata Punch facelift comes equipped with a strong set of safety features, including: