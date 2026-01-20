Skoda Kushaq Facelift launched in India: New design, premium interior, 8-speed automatic added Skoda launches the 2026 Kushaq facelift in India with refreshed styling, premium interior upgrades, new features, and an all-new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Skoda has launched the much-anticipated facelift of the Skoda Kushaq SUV in India. This marks the first facelift for the Kushaq since its debut in 2021. The updated model brings refreshed exterior styling, a more premium interior, new comfort features, and a new powertrain option, making it a significant update for the popular compact SUV.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift India price and warranty

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is now open for bookings, while the variant-wise prices will be announced later. Buyers will benefit from a standard 4-year/1,00,000km warranty, extendable up to 6 years, along with 4 years of roadside assistance. Skoda is also offering four free labour services for up to 2 years or 30,000km.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift exterior design

The Kushaq facelift adopts Skoda’s Modern Solid design language, featuring sleek LED headlights with eyebrow-style daytime running lamps (DRLs). These DRLs are connected by a segmented light bar integrated into the grille. The SUV also gets a refreshed front bumper with an angular, ridged silver skid plate.

The sportier Kushaq Monte Carlo variant stands out with two red stripes on the grille, while chrome elements have been replaced with gloss-black trim for a more aggressive look.

From the side, the SUV remains largely unchanged but now offers new alloy wheels ranging from 16 to 17 inches, depending on the variant. At the rear, the facelift introduces a full-width LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ lettering and sequential turn indicators.

The update also brings three new colour options: Cherry Red, Shimla Green, and Steel Grey.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift interior and features

Inside, the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift features a black-and-beige interior theme in the Prestige trim and a crimson colour scheme in the Monte Carlo variants. While the dashboard layout remains familiar, it now includes an all-new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a slightly larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Additional highlights include dual-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. The facelift also introduces a segment-first rear-seat massage function, enhancing passenger comfort.

Other features on offer include 6-way powered front seats with ventilation, front parking sensors, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker sound system, and a wireless charging pad.

The infotainment system now integrates the Google Gemini AI assistant, enabling access to news, real-time information, and hands-free control of in-car functions.

Safety features and NCAP rating

On the safety front, the Kushaq facelift comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, traction control, electronic differential lock, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM).

Importantly, the updated Kushaq retains the 5-star Global NCAP safety rating of the previous model.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift powertrain options

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift introduces a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox for the 115hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the earlier 6-speed automatic. This engine continues to be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well.

The SUV is also offered with the 150hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is paired exclusively with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With the facelift, Skoda has finally added rear disc brakes for the 1.5 TSI variants, improving braking performance.

