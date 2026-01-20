Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV launched in India: Price, features, range, and more Toyota launches its first electric SUV in India. Check price details, battery options, range, features, trims, and safety of the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV.

New Delhi:

Toyota has officially launched its first electric car in India after teasing it for several days. The newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara and is now open for bookings across the country. The electric SUV will be offered in three trims with two battery and motor options. Here is everything you need to know about the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV India price and booking details

Toyota is offering several ownership benefits with the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV, including an 8-year battery warranty, a Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental programme, and a 60 percent buyback assurance scheme. While bookings are currently open, the automaker has not yet revealed the variant-wise pricing, which will be announced at a later date.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV exterior design

(Image Source : @NEWCARINJAPAN/X)Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV exterior design

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV shares much of its design with the Maruti e Vitara but features distinct styling elements that help differentiate the two models.

(Image Source : @VISHALAHLAWAT92)Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV exterior design

The electric SUV gets sleeker, segmented LED DRLs paired with triangular LED headlights. These headlights are connected by a thick design element in the middle, while the smooth front bumper features vertical air vents at the edges. Toyota has also retained the generous body cladding seen on the Maruti counterpart.

(Image Source : @NEWCARINJAPAN/X)Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV exterior design

At the rear, the taillights are also segmented, similar to the front DRLs, although there is no connected light bar.

Colour options and accessories

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is available in five monotone and four dual-tone colour options.

Monotone colours: Cafe White, Bluish Black, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, and Enticing Silver

Dual-tone colours: Cafe White, Land Breeze Green, Sportin Red, and Enticing Silver, all paired with a black roof

Buyers can also choose from accessories such as side moulding, garnishes, rear camera upgrades, and exterior detailing.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV interior and features

Inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV features a dual-tone brown and black cabin with contrasting silver highlights on the steering wheel, AC vents, and door handles. The overall cabin layout is similar to the Maruti e Vitara.

Key features include a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, sliding and reclining 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, 12-colour ambient lighting, and a JBL sound system.

Trim-wise feature highlights

E2 variant: Adds a parcel tray, rear camera, and wireless smartphone charger

E3 variant: Adds dual-tone exterior options, auto headlamp leveling, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS features, two tweeters, and a subwoofer

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV battery, power, and range

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is offered with two LFP battery and motor options:

49kWh battery: Produces 144hp and 189Nm of torque

61kWh battery: Produces 174hp and 189Nm of torque

The larger battery delivers a claimed range of up to 543km on a single charge, while the smaller battery also offers a range of up to 543km.

Among the E1, E2, and E3 trims, the E1 variant is available only with the 49kWh battery, while the E2 and E3 trims come with the larger 61kWh battery.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV safety features

For safety, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV comes equipped with seven airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard across all variants. Depending on the trim, it also offers a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS).

The top-spec variant additionally features a Level 2 ADAS suite, which includes lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

