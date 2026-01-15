Suzuki refreshes Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 with new colours and graphics Suzuki Motorcycle India has refreshed the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 with new colour options and updated graphics. Check prices, features, and specifications here.

New Delhi:

Suzuki Motorcycle India has refreshed its Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 motorcycles with new colour options and updated graphics. While the performance of both motorcycles remains unchanged, the updates give them a fresh visual appeal. The motorcycles now offer a total of five new colour options along with revised pricing.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250: New Colour options

The fully faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now available in two new colour options:

Glass Sparkle Black

Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No.2

It continues to be offered in the existing Metallic Triton Blue with Pearl Glacier White colour scheme.

Meanwhile, the naked Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now available in three new colour options:

Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No.2

Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black

Glass Sparkle Black

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250: Price in India

Gixxer SF 250: Rs 1,89,768 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Gixxer 250: Rs 1,81,517 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250: Specifications

Suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear swingarm setup. Braking is taken care of by disc brakes at both ends.

The motorcycles ride on 10-spoke alloy wheels with a brushed finish, fitted with 110/70 R17 tyres at the front and 150/60 R17 tyres at the rear. Both models have a seat height of 800 mm and 165 mm of ground clearance.

In terms of weight, the Gixxer SF 250 has a kerb weight of 161 kg, while the Gixxer 250 weighs 156 kg. Both motorcycles come with a 12-litre fuel tank.

Features and engine details

Feature highlights include full LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect, and Suzuki’s Easy Start System.

Powering both motorcycles is a 249cc single-cylinder engine that produces 26.5 hp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm.