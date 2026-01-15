One model powers Skoda Auto India’s best-ever sales in 2025 Skoda Auto India reported record sales in 2025 as the Kylaq sub-4m SUV accounted for over 60% of total volumes.

Skoda Auto India reported a more than two-fold rise in total sales, reaching 72,665 units in 2025, compared to 35,166 units in 2024. What stands out in these numbers is that over 60 per cent of the sales came from a single model—the Skoda Kylaq. The automaker sold more than 45,000 units of the Kylaq in 2025.

The strong performance helped Skoda Auto India deliver its best-ever sales result in the country, coinciding with its 25th anniversary in India, the company said in a statement.

Skoda Kylaq drives growth in high-volume SUV segment

The sub-4 metre SUV Skoda Kylaq has enabled the automaker to compete in one of India’s highest-volume vehicle segments. Its strong demand has been a key contributor to Skoda’s record-breaking sales performance in 2025.

Skoda Kylaq: Launch, variants and price

The Skoda Kylaq was launched in October 2024. It is available in four variants—Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige.

Prices for the Skoda Kylaq start at Rs 7,59,000 and go up to Rs 12,99,000 for the Prestige 1.0 TSI AT variant.

Skoda Kylaq: Size, boot space and interior design

Compared to the Skoda Kushaq, the Kylaq is 230mm shorter and offers a 446-litre boot capacity.

Inside, the Kylaq’s interior closely resembles the Kushaq. It features touch-based climate controls, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Skoda Kylaq: Features and comfort highlights

In terms of features, the Skoda Kylaq offers six-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation for both the driver and front passenger. It also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, steering-mounted paddle shifters, and leatherette seats.

Skoda Kylaq: Safety rating and equipment

The Skoda Kylaq has achieved a 5-star BNCAP safety rating. Safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and multi-collision braking.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine, performance and acceleration

The Kylaq is a petrol-only model, powered by a three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI engine. The 999cc turbocharged, direct-injection engine produces 115hp of power and 178Nm of torque.

Skoda claims a 0–100 kmph acceleration time of 10.5 seconds for the Kylaq.

