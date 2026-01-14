Bajaj launches affordable Chetak C2501 electric scooter: Price, range, and specs Bajaj launches the Chetak C2501, its most affordable electric scooter yet. It has a 113 km range, 25L storage, and Rs 91,399 price tag.

New Delhi:

Bajaj has expanded its electric scooter lineup in India with the launch of the all-new Chetak C2501 model. Positioned as the entry point of the Chetak portfolio, this new variant is lighter and more affordable than its siblings, though it offers a lower top speed and range to suit urban commuters. Here are all the essential details you need to know.

Bajaj Chetak C2501: Battery, range, and performance

The Bajaj Chetak C2501 is powered by a floorboard-mounted 2.5kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 113 km on a single charge. It comes with a 750W off-board charger, which takes approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes to charge the battery fully.

Unlike more premium variants, this model features a hub-mounted motor that delivers 1.8kW of continuous power and 2.2kW of peak power. The scooter is designed for city maneuverability with a top speed capped at 55 kmph.

Bajaj Chetak C2501: Design and dimensions

Maintaining the signature Chetak silhouette, the C2501 is suspended on a telescopic fork at the front and a twin-shock absorber setup at the rear. For safety, it is equipped with a front disc brake.

The scooter is particularly approachable due to its low 763mm seat height and a lightweight kerb weight of just 108 kg. Visually, it features:

A new round LED headlight with integrated turn indicators.

An upswept rear panel with a new single tail-lamp housing the rear indicators.

Sleek black plastic mirrors for a modern look.

Bajaj Chetak C2501: Smart features and storage

Despite being an entry-level model, the C2501 is packed with technology. It features an LCD screen that supports Bluetooth connectivity for call alerts and music playback control. Other notable features include:

Hill-hold assist and a reverse function.

Two riding modes: Eco and Sport.

A built-in USB charger.

A convenient front apron cubby for small items.

A spacious 25-litre under-seat storage area.

Bajaj Chetak C2501: Price and colour options

The Bajaj Chetak C2501 is available in six vibrant colors: Green, White, Black, Grey, Red, and Yellow. It is officially priced at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom).

ALSO READ: JSW Motors to bring Jetour T2 SUV to India this year: All we know so far