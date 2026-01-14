JSW Motors to bring Jetour T2 SUV to India this year: All we know so far JSW Group is launching its own car brand in India. Get the first look at the Jetour T2 SUV, featuring a rugged design and a hybrid heart.

Jindal South West Group (JSW) is entering the Indian automotive market independently by launching its first car this year. According to reports, the company is working to launch the Jetour T2 SUV in India. While the company already has experience in the automotive sector through its joint venture with MG Motors, known as JSW MG Motor India, this upcoming vehicle will be released under JSW Motors Limited, an entity independent of that joint venture.

To bring the Jetour T2 to India, the company has entered into a partnership with the Chinese automaker Chery, which originally launched the Jetour brand in 2018. According to an Autocar report, the upcoming SUV will feature JSW badging and model names.

Jetour T2 Powertrain details

The Jetour T2 is available globally with both pure Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and plug-in hybrid powertrains, offered in All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) versions. JSW has stated its intention to concentrate on sustainable mobility; therefore, it is expected that the company will launch the T2 i-DM variant, which features a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, the company has yet to confirm this officially.

Jetour T2 exterior and design

The Jetour T2 features a traditional boxy, upright design that resembles the Land Rover Defender and utilizes monocoque construction. The 5-seater version measures 4.7 metres in length and 2 metres in width. It is also available in a 7-seater version.

Manufacturing and expected India price

The SUV will be assembled at the brand’s upcoming greenfield manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. It is expected to be in showrooms by the third quarter of this year. While there is no official information on the exact price or market positioning for the T2 in India, the T2 i-DM currently retails for approximately Rs 35 lakh (AED 1,44,000) in the UAE.

