Maruti Suzuki increases Ertiga, Baleno prices starting today; third hike in 2025 The company has cited the introduction of six airbags as standard equipment in these vehicles. The average ex-showroom price will increase by up to 1.4 percent.

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki India is increasing the prices of its vehicles. The company announced on Wednesday that the prices of the Ertiga and Baleno models will rise by up to 1.4 per cent, effective immediately. This increase is attributed to the introduction of six airbags as standard equipment in these vehicles. According to the country’s largest car manufacturer, the average ex-showroom price will increase by 1.4 per cent for the Ertiga and by 0.5 per cent for the Baleno, as stated in a regulatory filing. The price adjustments will take effect from July 16, 2025.

Currently, the premium hatchback Baleno is priced between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh, while the Ertiga ranges from Rs 8.97 lakh to Rs 13.25 lakh.

Previous price hike

In April, the company announced that it would be increasing the prices of its cars by as much as Rs 62,000, starting on April 8, 2025. The company explained that this price increase is due to several reasons, including higher expenses for materials, operating costs, new regulations, and the addition of new features to the vehicles.

Earlier, in January 2025, they had already raised prices by up to 4 percent for various models. The company emphasised that these changes are necessary to cover the rising costs they are experiencing while still aiming to keep their cars of good quality and affordable for customers.

Meanwhile, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has received excellent 5 star safety ratings in Bharat NCAP test, which was conducted in June. This is a big achievement for Maruti Suzuki, as it is the first car from the company to earn a five-star rating. The Dzire includes important safety features like six airbags, stability control to help prevent accidents, and protection for pedestrians as standard equipment.

