Hyundai’s new compact SUV spotted testing ahead of 2026 launch, prices expected from Rs 7 lakh

Hyundai is gearing up to launch a new compact SUV in India. The upcoming model will be based on the brand’s Bayon crossover and has already been spotted testing on Indian roads, offering a glimpse into its key design elements. The new SUV is expected to launch by Q3 2026 and will be positioned between the Hyundai Exter and the Hyundai Venue in the company’s Indian lineup.

Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV: Exterior design

Spy images suggest that the upcoming Hyundai compact SUV will feature a design closely resembling the Venue. At the front, it is expected to sport split LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), similar to those seen on the Venue. The lower section of the front bumper will feature generous body cladding, adding a rugged touch.

From the side, the SUV’s silhouette appears similar to the Venue as well, but it will get newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, the vehicle is expected to feature a new LED tail-lamp setup, giving it a distinct identity.

The spy shots do not reveal interior details, but the SUV is expected to come equipped with a host of modern features.

Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV: Engine and powertrain

Hyundai is expected to debut a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with this compact SUV in India. This engine will be positioned between the brand’s existing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, used in its compact models, and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered in mid-size SUVs.

The upcoming 1.2-litre turbo engine will be hybrid-ready and is expected to be paired with either a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or an e-CVT gearbox. The SUV is also likely to be available with the existing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV: Expected price and rivals

The new Hyundai compact SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the Indian market.

