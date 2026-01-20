Sony exits Bravia TV, home entertainment business, sells majority stake to form new global venture Sony is diluting its home entertainment business by selling a 51% stake to TCL, forming a new global joint venture for Bravia TVs and audio products amid declining margins and rising competition.

New Delhi:

Sony has announced a major restructuring of its home entertainment business, including its iconic Bravia television brand. The Japanese electronics giant is diluting its stake in the low-margin segment by entering into a strategic partnership with TCL Electronics, a leading Chinese consumer electronics company.

Under the agreement, Sony will sell its 51 percent stake in its home entertainment arm to TCL, significantly reducing its exposure to the highly competitive and margin-constrained TV and home audio market.

Sony–TCL joint venture: Ownership and structure

As part of the deal, Sony and TCL will establish a new joint venture that will take over Sony’s global home entertainment operations. TCL will hold a 51 percent majority stake, while Sony will retain 49 percent ownership in the new entity.

The joint venture will operate globally and will have end-to-end control over the entire business process, including product development, design, manufacturing, sales, logistics, and customer service. Its portfolio will cover products such as televisions and home audio equipment.

Bravia brand to continue under new company

The upcoming joint venture is expected to continue using the “Sony” and “BRAVIA” brand names. The new company will leverage Sony’s strengths in high-quality picture and audio technology, strong brand equity, and operational expertise, including supply chain management.

At the same time, TCL will contribute its advanced display technology, global scale, extensive industrial footprint, vertical supply chain strength, and end-to-end cost efficiency, creating a combined operational advantage.

Timeline for agreement and operations

Sony and TCL will continue discussions with the aim of executing definitive binding agreements by the end of March 2026. Subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, the new joint venture is expected to commence operations in April 2027.

Sony’s gradual exit from low-margin hardware businesses

This move is not an isolated one for Sony. Due to declining margins and intense price competition, the company has already sold or shut down its operations in PCs, tablets, portable media players, and low-end televisions in recent years.

Japanese TV brands lose ground to global rivals

Sony’s decision reflects a broader industry trend. Japanese electronics companies have steadily lost market share in televisions to Chinese and Korean rivals. Brands such as Toshiba, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, and Pioneer have exited the TV business altogether, while others like Panasonic Holdings and Sharp have significantly de-emphasised televisions in their growth strategies.