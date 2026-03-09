4 India cricketers feature in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Team of Tournament, Aiden Markram named captain

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament, with four Indians making the cut. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah were named in the elite XI. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram, who captained South Africa in the global event, has been appointed captain of the Team of the Tournament.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan features as well

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan finished as the leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2026. The 29-year-old has made 383 runs at a strike rate of 160.25, which includes a couple of centuries against Namibia and Sri Lanka. He played a major role in helping the team progress to the Super Eights of the competition but failed to take the team to the semi-final.

How did the Indians perform?

Samson, who has been named the other opener, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, having scored 89 each in the semi-final and final against England and New Zealand, respectively. Kishan, on the other hand, scored a half-century on the night of the final and made 317 runs in the tournament, finishing as India’s second-highest run-scorer.

When it comes to Pandya, he was the glue of the team. The all-rounder delivered with the new ball and contributed significantly in the middle order, helping India win their third T20 World Cup title.

Lastly, Bumrah was a force to reckon with, having claimed 14 wickets in the tournament. He finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy. However, very interestingly, the spinner didn’t feature in the elite list, despite finishing at the top.

Other cricketers who made the cut

England’s Will Jacks and Adil Rashid made it to the XI, while West Indies’ Jason Holder, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani also featured. Out of which, Jacks had a terrific campaign, to say the least, having won four Player of the Match awards.

ICC Team of the T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson, Sahibzada Farhan, Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram (c), Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Blessing Muzarabani

