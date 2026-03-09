Turkey deploys F-16 jets after defence systems intercept Iranian missile; warns Tehran

Ankara (Turkey):

Turkey has sent six F-16 fighter jets and additional air defence systems to northern Cyprus, the country’s defence ministry said on Monday, as tensions grow in the region due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. According to Turkish officials, the deployment aims to strengthen the security of the Turkish community and increase military readiness. Authorities indicated that more measures could be introduced if the security situation worsens.

The move comes after a ballistic missile launched from Iran during the current hostilities was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea. Turkish officials warned Tehran against any action that could endanger Turkish territory or civilians. Ankara stressed that it would respond firmly to any threat to its national security.

Regional tensions linked to the Iran–Israel conflict have prompted several nearby countries to raise their defence alert levels. In response to these concerns, Turkey has also shifted additional military equipment and personnel to northern Cyprus as a precaution.

The defence ministry also reported that NATO air defence systems intercepted ballistic missiles fired from Iran that had entered Turkish airspace. This incident marks the second time within a week that an Iranian missile has approached southern Turkey.

Turkey, which is both a neighbour of Iran and a member of NATO, had earlier warned Tehran against further attacks. Although Ankara has not formally requested additional support from NATO allies, it has made clear that it will take any necessary steps to protect its territory and citizens if threats continue.

Israel expands military op in Middle East

Israel has expanded its military actions in the Middle East, carrying out attacks in several areas of southern Lebanon, Beirut, and parts of Iran. Tensions in West Asia have risen significantly following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during a major military operation. The development has further strained the region, with Iran now facing growing confrontation with the United States and Israel. As strikes continue from both sides, officials in Tehran have accused the United States of trying to break up Iran and seize control of its oil resources.