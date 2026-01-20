Vivo X200T India launch on January 27: Dimensity 9400+, ZEISS cameras, 6200mAh battery confirmed Vivo X200T is launching in India on January 27. The smartphone will feature a 120Hz display, Dimensity 9400+ chip, triple 50MP ZEISS cameras, 6200mAh battery, and fast charging support. Check full details.

New Delhi:

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Vivo X200T will be the latest addition to the company’s X200 series, which already includes the X200 FE, X200, and X200 Pro. The series was first introduced in 2024. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has officially confirmed the phone’s launch date and key features.

Vivo X200T India launch date and availability

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo confirmed that the Vivo X200T will launch in India on January 27. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and offline retail stores across the country.

The device is expected to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 in the country and will be offered in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac. It is anticipated to sit alongside the Vivo X200 FE in the company's X200 lineup.

Vivo X200T display and performance

Vivo has confirmed that the X200T will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. Powering the smartphone will be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, and it will run on Origin OS.

Battery and charging capabilities

The Vivo X200T will pack a 6,200mAh battery. It will support 90W fast wired charging, 40W wireless charging, and bypass charging, which is particularly useful for gaming sessions.

Vivo X200T camera setup and durability

For photography, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup, including:

50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera

50MP ZEISS Main Camera

50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera

In terms of durability, the Vivo X200T will come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, offering enhanced protection against water and dust ingress.

