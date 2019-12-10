Hyundai cars including Verna, i20, Creta to be more expensive from January 2020

The Korean carmaker, Hyundai, has announced that the prices of its cars will be increased from January 2020. The company has cited rising input and material costs as the reason behind the price hike. Hyundai, however, hasn't revealed the new prices of its cars.

This rise in price by Hyundai comes after a year which saw India's auto sector face its worst crisis in over two decades. Most of the carmakers in India including Hyundai saw major sales downturn in the last one year.

About the price rise, Hyundai said that the amount of rising will be subject to the model and the fuel type. In 2019, Hyundai on several occasions notched up the price of its fleet of cars in India which offers all segments of cars starting from mini hatches like the Santro all the way up till luxury sedans like Elantra and Sonata.

The new vehicles will also be BS6 compliant which is going to be compulsory post-April 1, 2020. Other major manufacturers that have already announced a rise in prices from the new calendar year. More automakers can be expected to follow suit, in the run-up to January 1, 2020.

