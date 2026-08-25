Honda Elevate Facelift, 0 Alpha EV SUV coming soon: What to expect

New Delhi:

Honda is reportedly getting ready to enter the competitive automobile market in India by introducing two new SUVs. The company is said to be boosting its sales, so it will bring out an updated Honda Elevate and its first-ever electric SUV, which have been built on the 0 Alpha concept.

Both SUVs have already been seen testing on Indian roads, so Honda could move quickly. The refreshed Elevate model should arrive first and the electric model is set to follow by March 2027.

Honda Elevate Facelift: What to expect?

The original Elevate hit Indian showrooms in September 2023, but Honda’s already rolling out its first big update. Expect tweaks to the exterior and interior—think a new front grille, fresh headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and updated taillamps.

A few features missing from the current version, like ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera, should make an appearance this time. The main touchscreen, semi-digital cluster, and ADAS system stay put. Under the hood, it’s still Honda’s trusty 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering 121hp, with both manual and CVT transmission choices sticking around.

Honda 0 Alpha EV: First Electric SUV for India

Now, about the electric SUV: Honda’s getting serious with the 0 Alpha EV. This will be the brand’s first electric SUV for India, and it’s due by March 2027—to be fair, that seems far off, but it’s already deep into testing across all sorts of Indian roads. Honda plans to build it locally at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, and they say the production model will have a wheelbase between 2,700 and 2,800 millimeters. Honda also wants to retain much of the 0 Alpha concept’s design flair in the final product.

Honda 0 Alpha EV: Expected Rivals

When the 0 Alpha EV lands, it will have some solid competition: the Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF 6, and Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq are all fighting for space in the electric SUV scene. With these two launches, Honda is going after a bigger slice of both the SUV and EV markets in India—it’s clear that they are not just watching from the sidelines anymore.

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