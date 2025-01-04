Honda to take on Kia, MG with the launch of Elevate Black Edition on January 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Honda Elevate Black Edition (representational image)

Honda is getting ready to introduce a new version of its Elevate SUV in India. This new model, called the Honda Elevate Black Edition, will be launched on January 7. There will be two options available for this new variant: the Elevate Black Edition and the Elevate Signature Black Edition. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting upcoming release.

The Honda Elevate Black Edition is set to impress with its striking Crystal Black Pearl exterior paint and stylish gloss black alloy wheels. It will also feature a shiny chrome finish on the front grille and a silver touch on the roof rails and lower part of the doors. Inside, the cabin will have an all-black theme with comfortable leatherette seats.

There's also a special version called the Elevate Signature Black Edition, which will have a similar look but with a few extra features. This version will sport a sleek black grille, black roof rails, and faux skid plates at the front and back, giving it a rugged vibe. It will also showcase a unique logo on the front fender and offer seven different colors for interior lighting.

Both the Elevate Black and Elevate Signature Black Editions will come loaded with equipment, as they're based on the top variant of the model. This means you'll get great features like a single-pane sunroof, automatic headlights and wipers, and a modern instrument panel with a digital screen. For entertainment, there’s a large 10.25-inch touchscreen system, along with advanced safety features that use cameras.

As for the engine, there won’t be any changes—these vehicles will still come with a 121-horsepower, 1.5-liter petrol engine. You’ll have the option to choose between a manual transmission or a smooth CVT automatic gearbox.

