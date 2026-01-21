Honda recalls CBR650R and CB1000 Hornet SP in India: Wiring and engine issues explained Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has recalled the CBR650R and CB1000 Hornet SP due to wiring and oil consumption issues. Check affected manufacturing dates, VIN details, and free repair process.

New Delhi:

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a recall for two of its big bikes in the country, the Honda CBR650R and the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP. The recall follows the discovery of separate issues in both models. Owners can check whether their motorcycles are affected by submitting their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s official website.

Honda CBR650R wiring issue explained

Honda has recalled certain units of the CBR650R after identifying a wiring-related issue that could potentially lead to a short circuit.

According to the company, a wiring component in the turn signal assembly may rub against a metal part. Over time, vibrations could cause damage to the wiring, leading to a short circuit. This may result in some lights not functioning properly, which does not meet regulatory requirements.

Motorcycles manufactured between December 16, 2024, and May 4, 2025, may be affected by this issue.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP oil consumption issue

Honda has also issued a recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP due to a potential oil consumption issue.

The company stated that in some motorcycles, oil consumption may vary because of certain part-related conditions. If this issue goes unnoticed, changes in oil pressure could affect normal engine operation.

The affected CB1000 Hornet SP units were manufactured between September 30, 2024, and August 22, 2025.

What affected owners should do

If your motorcycle falls within the specified manufacturing periods, you can verify its status on Honda’s official website using the VIN. Affected owners are advised to visit their nearest Honda BigWing dealership, where the required parts will be inspected and replaced if necessary.

Honda has confirmed that the repair will be carried out free of cost, regardless of the motorcycle’s warranty status.

ALSO READ: Hyundai’s new compact SUV spotted testing ahead of 2026 launch, prices expected from Rs 7 lakh