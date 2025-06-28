Govt mandates ABS for all two-wheelers manufactured after January 2026 The anti-lock braking system functions as a safety measure that helps prevent the wheels from locking up during sudden stops, which in turn lowers the chances of skidding and accidents.

New Delhi:

The transport ministry announced that it would make the anti-lock braking system mandatory for all new two-wheelers produced after January of the next year, regardless of engine capacity, in an effort to enhance rider safety. In a notification, the ministry stated that manufacturers would be required to supply two protective helmets that meet the specifications set by the Bureau of Indian Standards at the time of purchase. Additionally, it was noted that all models of vehicles in category L2 manufactured from January 1, 2026, onwards would need to be equipped with an anti-lock braking system conforming to the relevant standards. The anti-lock braking system was described as a mechanism designed to prevent wheel lock-up during sudden braking, thereby reducing the risk of skidding and accidents.

According to recent government data, two-wheelers were involved in nearly 20 percent of the 151,997 road accidents recorded in India in 2022.

Road safety song

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that a new song about road safety, created by Shankar Mahadevan, will be released in 22 different languages. This project aims to connect with people and raise awareness about the importance of being safe on the roads.

At the Yatra Kavach road safety event, Gadkari stressed the need to share this song through social media to educate everyone. He also reminded drivers to always wear their seat belts.

Gadkari shared some alarming statistics: India has about 480,000 road accidents each year, which lead to around 188,000 deaths, particularly among young adults aged 18 to 45. He also indicated that the country loses around three percent of its economy each year due to these accidents.

Despite the government's ongoing efforts to make roads safer, he noted that the number of accidents keeps rising. He believes this is largely due to a lack of respect for traffic laws and a general fearlessness when it comes to driving.

ALSO READ: JSW MG Motor India to hike vehicle prices across models starting July