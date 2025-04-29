Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale spotted before launch: Faster and more Aggressive! The Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale has been revealed through leaks, showing off its sharper design, improved aerodynamics, and expected performance upgrades. With an official launch just around the corner, this could be one of the most exciting Ferrari debuts of the year.

New Delhi:

Ferrari’s highly anticipated performance upgrade to the 296 GTB – the Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale – has been leaked online ahead of its official debut. This aggressive and aerodynamically enhanced variant is now creating a buzz among car enthusiasts globally, including in India, where Ferrari has a loyal fan base.

Sharper design with Aerodynamic upgrades

The leaked images show that the 296 Versione Speciale keeps the core DNA of the 296 GTB but with noticeable enhancements. The front bumper has been redesigned to feature a larger splitter and a prominent air intake, while the bonnet now includes a functional scoop flanked by winglets – elements aimed at improving downforce and airflow.

The side profile is bolder, with sculpted wheel arches and lightweight alloy wheels housing carbon ceramic brakes. At the rear, the Speciale boasts massive air vents on both sides and a redesigned, more aggressive diffuser. The spoiler merges seamlessly into these intakes, further boosting the car’s aerodynamic prowess.

Expected Powertrain: More power, same DNA

Although Ferrari has not officially confirmed the specs, the 296 Versione Speciale is likely to use an enhanced version of the existing hybrid setup seen in the 296 GTB. That includes a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 paired with an electric motor. In the standard GTB, this combination delivers 819 hp and 740 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 330 kmph.

Expect the Versione Speciale to push these limits further with software and mechanical upgrades.

India launch expected later

While there’s no official word on the Indian launch yet, Ferrari usually brings its top-spec models to India after their global debut. Given the rising interest in high-performance cars in India, the 296 Versione Speciale could find a niche audience here.