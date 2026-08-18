Jony Ive-designed Ferrari Luce EV sells for USD 40 million, becomes auction record

New Delhi:

Ferrari, a name in the premium racing car (F1 race ) segment, reportedly broke another record by selling a car at auction for USD 40 million, which is around Rs 4 crore in India. It sold the pre-owned first all-electric car, named the ‘Luce ’, during Monterey Car Week at a Sotheby’s charity auction, which took place in California (the USA). With the whopping selling price, it reportedly became the most expensive new car ever sold at any auction so far (by the time of writing). The sale easily topped Ferrari’s previous record—the Daytona SP3, which brought in USD 26 million last year.

Electric Ferrari: Criticised initially but made history at auction

It is a one-off ‘Tailor Made’, built exactly to the buyer’s specs. Ferrari only unveiled the Luce back in May 2026, with a base price around USD 636,000. Predictably, critics pounced right away. Purists and some investors were not shy about questioning an electric Ferrari, and shares dipped after the announcement. But CEO Benedetto Vigna insisted the Luce was turning heads—both long-time Ferrari fans and new buyers who wanted in.

Luce EV stands tall in the market

Vigna did not just want another generic electric car on the road. He made it clear: the Luce stands apart from anything else out there. It reportedly comes with more than 1,000 horsepower under the hood, and the design is special too—crafted with LoveFrom, the studio led by former Apple design legend Jony Ive. The result is not just a typical EV dressed up in a Ferrari badge. It’s a fresh take on what a Ferrari can be, even without a roaring combustion engine.

Ferrari’s momentum

This auction result just adds fuel to Ferrari’s momentum. The company’s limited-edition models—like the F80 and an even more exclusive version of the four-seat Purosangue—are selling fast. After a strong second quarter, Ferrari bumped up its full-year outlook.

The Luce's a wild auction price, which proves one thing: collectors and enthusiasts still have a huge appetite for highly personalised, ultra-rare Ferraris, even as the brand charges ahead into the electric era.

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