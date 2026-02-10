Ferrari unveils its first Electric Car ‘Luce’, designed by former Apple designer Jony Ive Ferrari has unveiled the interiors of its first electric car (EV), which is named 'Luce' and has been designed by former Apple designer Jony Ive. The luxury EV has been prioritising tactile controls, retro styling, and premium materials over large touchscreens.

Ferrari, the name that is enough to define what a luxury car feels like, is known for its signature designs. High-speed F1 cars have finally forayed into the EV market. The news turned official when the company updated their website, announcing the work on the EV by sharing the inside of an electric car. As per the photos, the upcoming EV from the luxury carmakers will come with huge touchscreens everywhere, digital dashboards and cabins that feel more like a spaceship than a car.

Ferrari’s first electric vehicle

Ferrari’s first electric vehicle, named Luce, meaning ‘light’ in Italian. For this car, Ferrari teamed up with LoveFrom, the design studio co-founded by Jony Ive, the guy who gave us the iPhone and so many other Apple icons.

Instead of bombarding you with screens, the Luce EV leans into tactile controls and classic materials and has a retro vibe. As per the details shared on the official website, it is a fresh design when compared to most modern EVs.

Design of Ferrari Luce EV: Jony Ive

You can spot Jony Ive’s major design in the car. The cabin has those classic Apple touches:

Rounded edges

Smooth aluminium

Glass surfaces

And comes with a sense of balance

The dashboard feels like a modern twist on those old Ferrari sports cars from the ’50s and ’60s. Air vents in brushed aluminium, seats and trim wrapped in rich leather—Ferrari’s signature luxury is still front and centre.

(Image Source : FERRARI)Ferrari Luce EV

The best feature of the new EV from Ferrari

One of the coolest features is the glass gear shifter, which is placed right in the middle. Ferrari used Corning glass, which claims to be sturdy – it’s made by the same people who make the iPhone’s protective glass. That Apple connection runs deep.

Jony Ive pushed back against the EV trend of filling every surface with screens.

In an interview with Autocar UK, Johy Ivy said that the idea that electric cars have to be digital-first just “makes no sense.”

The Luce does have a 10-inch touchscreen, but it’s low-key. You can even move it around with a grab handle. Most of the important stuff runs on real buttons and knobs, including controls on the steering wheel.

Display details on Luce EV

The driver gets a 12.5-inch digital display, but it’s designed to look like three old-school analogue dials tucked behind a black panel—again, that retro touch. Rear passengers? They get a screen of their own for speed, lap times, and telemetry.

Apple design in Ferrari Luce EV

It’s hard not to wonder if the car looks very much similar to an Apple car. After all, Apple shut down its long-running car project in 2024. Jony Ive left Apple back in 2019, but the Luce EV feels like a peek at what he might have done – minimal, tactile, and focused on people, not just screens.

Ferrari plans to fully unveil the Luce in May 2026.

The wait will not be long, as Jony Ive will not be stopping with Ferrari. He will be working on new AI hardware for OpenAI, after they bought his firm for USD 6.5 billion (around INR 650 crores) last year. That device is set to launch before the year’s out.