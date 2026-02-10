Apple to release iOS 26.4 beta this month: Big Siri and AI upgrades ahead Apple is expected to roll out the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 in the week of February 23, with major Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades arriving by late March.

New Delhi:

Apple’s getting ready to launch iOS 26.4, the latest update to roll out soon for all iPhone users. Certainly sounding like a big deal, the major upgrade will be seen in Apple Intelligence and a smarter Siri. Bloomberg just reported that Apple has finally locked in when they will drop the first beta.

Siri upgrades with iOS update

People have been waiting for these Siri upgrades since Apple teased them at WWDC 2024. Everyone thought we would get them during the iOS 18 cycle, but Apple ran into some bumps and pushed things back.

Then, last month (January 2026), Apple said that it is teaming up with Google to bring Gemini AI models into the mix – so Siri and Apple Intelligence are getting an extra boost.

Here’s what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says:

Apple plans to drop the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 on February 23.

After that, the public beta should land in late February or early March. If testing goes well, Apple wants to roll out the finished update by the end of March for everyone with a compatible iPhone.

So, what’s actually coming?

There are 3 major new Siri features on the way:

Personal Context : Siri will dig into your messages, emails, notes, and reminders to give you answers that actually make sense for you.

: Siri will dig into your messages, emails, notes, and reminders to give you answers that actually make sense for you. On-Screen Awareness : Siri will finally be able to see what’s on your screen and do things based on what you’re looking at.

: Siri will finally be able to see what’s on your screen and do things based on what you’re looking at. In-app and cross-app actions: You will be able to use Siri to control specific features inside apps—and even make things happen across multiple apps at once.

And if you love emojis, you are in luck. iOS 26.4 is adding a bunch of new ones, like an apple core, a fight cloud, and a treasure chest. Currently, Apple’s timeline looks solid. But things can still shift if they hit any last-minute snags during testing. For now, though, this is the best look at what’s coming.