2026 Maruti Brezza safety features explained: 5 Big upgrades you should know

New Delhi:

The 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift might not turn heads with its exterior, but the real story is what’s happening underneath. Maruti Suzuki put serious work into upgrading the Brezza’s safety features—now you get six airbags standard, a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, and Level-1 ADAS. Let’s break down what’s new.

1. Six Airbags for everyone: This is big—no matter which Brezza variant you pick, you’ll get six airbags, including front, side, and curtain. Even the base model gets the same protection as the top-spec trims. It’s a win for buyers looking for peace of mind without stretching their budget.

2. 5-Star bharat NCAP security: The Brezza now proudly sports a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Built on Suzuki’s TECT platform—which has scored well in safety tests before—the new rating finally puts Maruti in the same league as competitors flaunting high crash scores. This isn’t just a sticker either; the rating looks at real-world safety, from structural strength to equipment on offer.

3. Level-1 ADAS for everyday safety: With Level-1 ADAS now on board, the Brezza adds smarter eyes to your daily drive. You’ll find Blind Spot Warning to flag cars you might miss, Rear Cross Traffic Alert for reversing, and Safe Exit Warning to stop sudden door openings into cyclists or passing cars. It’s not full-blown autonomous safety yet, but these features make urban and highway runs a lot less stressful.

4. 360-Degree camera for top trim: The ZXI Plus variant gets a 360-degree camera setup, stitching together feeds from four cameras for a bird’s-eye view on the touchscreen. It’s great for sneaking into tight parking spaces or busy lanes. The only downside—image quality drops at night, but it’s still much handier than relying on just your mirrors.

5. More safety features, even in lower trims: Standard kit covers the essentials: rear parking sensors, ESP, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts. Move up the range, and you get extras like a tyre-pressure monitor, front parking sensors, a reverse camera, rear wiper and washer, and all the ADAS bits.

Overall, Maruti has made Brezza a lot safer car from inside as well as the out. What used to be a sore spot for the brand is now one of its strongest selling points. For anyone eyeing a compact SUV with safety at the top of their list, the 2026 Brezza just climbed the ranks.

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