Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new cars this year: Brezza Facelift, WagonR and new 7-seater SUV

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki is working towards expanding its lineup after a positive run in FY26. The automobile company has been planning to unleash three new cars, focusing on SUVs and loaded vehicles that keep up with whatever the competition throws their way.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza expected with premium features

First up, get ready for the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the new WagorR. There is also talk of a serious upgrade to their SUV portfolio:a flagship 7-seater that aims to grab attention at the top end of the market.

Let’s start with the Brezza

With this compact SUV, Maruti Suzuki already knows that they are selling hotcakes after witnessing how the game of the automobile market has changed. With rivals tossing in more premium features, the updated Brezza is not just a facelift.

The car is expected to come with new LED headlights, a sharper front grille, fresh taillights, and bumpers that give it a bolder look. Step inside and things will get interesting—a reworked dashboard, a bigger infotainment screen, and a slicker digital cluster are all on the cards.

Not only this, as Maruti may further add cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and better-connected tech. The 1.5-litre petrol engine (gas and CNG, manual or auto) isn’t going anywhere, but there’s buzz about a turbo-petrol coming in, turning the Brezza into more of a head-turner for gearheads.

New Maruti Suzuki WagonR also in the pipeline

SUVs might be all the rage, but the WagonR just keeps flying off the shelves. Maruti is not ignoring it, as it’s upcoming model sticks with the Heartect platform, but the shell gets a fresh look.

The cabin is in for a makeover too, with a cleaner layout, smarter infotainment, and more practical features. Currently, you get to choose between 1.0 and 1.2-litre engines, but the old 1.2-litre might retire in favour of the Swift and Dzire’s newer unit, bringing in a peppier drive and better efficiency.

The all-new 7-seater SUV could become brand’s flagship

The biggest of all the upcoming models from Maruti Suzuki is the brand new 7-seater SUV. This one is reported to sit above the Grand Vitara, think of it as Maruti Suzuki’s statement car in the big family segment.

Under the skin, it will probably share a lot with the Grand Vitara platform, some engines, and maybe even tech. The target is clear: Square up against the Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra Scorpio N

Inside the car, it features premium trims, cutting-edge safety, and flexible seating, which could turn this SUV into a genuine rival for the established players.

Overall, the expectations sound promising, as Maruti Suzuki is not just watching the market change; rather, they are jumping in with both feet. You could expect lots of action, new faces in the showroom, and plenty of competition.