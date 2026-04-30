AUDI E7X Electric SUV revealed: 751km Range, 680hp power and futuristic cabin

New Delhi:

Audi, together with SAIC Motor, has pulled the wraps off its new E7X electric SUV—their latest China-exclusive under the AUDI sub-brand—at Auto China 2026. This SUV isn’t holding back: long driving range, plush interiors, serious tech, and loads of power.

The E7X is set to hit the Chinese market in the second quarter of 2026. As for India? Don’t hold your breath; it’s not headed there anytime soon.

Up to 751 km range, lightning-fast charging

Built on a 900-volt EV platform, the AUDI E7X pushes charging speed and efficiency to a new level. Buyers can choose between a 100kWh or 109kWh battery, with the top model promising a 751 km range on the CLTC test cycle. Charging is blazing fast. The E7X supports 4C charging, meaning you get up to 429 km of range in just 10 minutes—making it one of the fastest-charging premium SUVs on the market.

Single- and dual-motor powertrains

You get a choice: rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Rear-Wheel Drive:

408 hp

500 Nm torque

All-wheel drive (Dual-Motor):

680 hp

800 Nm torque

0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds

The AWD system responds instantly to changing road conditions, giving you reliable grip and control in almost any condition.

First Class Cabin, Wall-to-Wall Screens

Step inside, and it’s all about comfort and tech:

Massive 27-inch 4K curved display spans the dash

21.4-inch entertainment screen for the rear seats

Flexible 4-seat or 5-seat configuration

Heated, ventilated, and massage seats front and back

Rear seats recline up to 130 degrees; front seats reach 139.1 degrees (when parked)

Rear passengers get powered leg rests and hands-down-comfy headrests

Loaded with luxury and smart features

Audi’s packed the E7X with upscale amenities:

26-speaker Bose sound system

Built-in AI voice assistant

7.2-litre mini fridge

Gaming support on the rear display

Automated parking with memory function

It’s basically a luxury lounge on wheels.

Safety first and everywhere

Audi goes big on safety:

23 airbags

Full advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS)

LiDAR sensor

Auto parking assist

Tons of active safety features up front

Bold and futuristic exterior

The E7X is not shy about standing out. You get:

Matrix LED headlights

Closed EV-specific front grille

Over 1,500 triangular LED lights across the front

22-inch aerodynamic alloys

Camera-based side mirrors

Flush door handles

Futuristic LED tail lamps to complete the look

Will it come to India?

Not likely, as the E7X has been designed for the China market (as per the reports), and there is no sign of an India launch.

Overall, with range, speed, screens everywhere, big motors, and luxury touches—the AUDI E7X sets a new bar for China’s premium electric SUVs. This is the kind of EV that shows just how serious and advanced the new wave of China-focused luxury electrics is getting.