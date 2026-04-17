No HSRP, No PUC: Vehicle owners in Uttar Pradesh may have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 - Details

Lucknow:

If your vehicle doesn't have a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP), you won't be able to obtain a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate in Uttar Pradesh. The Transport Department has strictly enforced this rule and has also made the required technical changes to the PUC system. This rule applies specifically to vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019, that do not yet have high-security registration plates. According to government data, the number of such vehicles has exceeded 20 million. However, new vehicles purchased after April 1, 2019, already have mandatory HSRP, so the new rule will not affect them.

Why will it be difficult to obtain a PUC now?

The Transport Department has made changes to the PUC (Pollution Under Control) portal. The system will not accept data from vehicles without an HSRP. This means the PUC certificate could be rejected. Simply put, no HSRP, no PUC.

Also, those without an HSRP installed could face a hefty fine. Driving without an HSRP can result in a fine of up to 10,000 rupees, while driving without a PUC will result in a separate fine, meaning double the penalty.

The Transport Department has already warned vehicle owners to install HSRP (Hardline Signal Pointing Device) several times over the past few months, but many people have not taken it seriously. Now, the government has taken a stricter stance and implemented the rule to increase vehicle safety, curb fake number plates, and improve pollution control.

Which vehicles will be exempt?

Some vehicle owners may be exempted from this rule. Vehicles for which HSRP is not currently available have been granted a temporary exemption. However, keep in mind that as soon as the plate becomes available, they too will be required to install HSRP.

Why is it needed?

HSRP is not just a number plate, but is considered a security component. It contains a unique code and laser branding. It reduces the likelihood of fake number plates and also improves tracking and security.

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