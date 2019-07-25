Image Source : AP Car that can fly showcased in Wisconsin Air Show | Watch video

Remember the Star Wars movies with Anakin Skywalker driving a flying sports car along with the legendary master Obi-Won Kanobi?

We might well be there in the real world too.

A flying car was showcased in an Air Show in Wisconsin, USA.

Founder and designer Sam Bousfield calls it a "flying sports car" and can go 100 miles an hour on the ground and 190 flying. He says it will cost about $150,000.

The Experimental Aircraft Association's annual convention runs this week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and they are showing off what could be the future of air travel.

Blackfly is made by a company named Opener and it's a vertical take-off and landing aircraft, where the pilot doesn't need a traditional pilot's licenses and it's fully electric.

AirVenture started Monday at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and runs through Sunday

Also Read | Top 5 car launches that you can look forward to in 2019

Also Read | How does MG Hector stack up against XUV500, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Creta | Detailed Comparison