Bajaj auto launches new 2023 Chetak premium electric scooter - price, specifications

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 Chetak electric scooter in India with several updates in design and features. The e-scooter gets a full-color LCD, two-tone seat, satin black grab rail, matching pillion footrest castings, and body-colored rearview mirrors. The headlight housing, blinkers, and center trim components are now in Charcoal Black.

The battery and motor specifications remain the same, with a 3kWh battery pack and a 3.8kW motor offering a maximum range and speed of 108 km and 60 km/h, respectively.

The valid range of the electric scooter is 90 km on a single charge, providing 4.2 kW of power and 20Nm of peak torque. The e-scooter takes four hours to fully charge using a standard charger, while a disc-drum setup provides braking with CBS.

Bajaj Auto aims to expand the EV's supply chain by the end of March 2023, making it available in nearly 100 stores across 85 cities. The company plans to reduce costs and increase accessibility to Chetak by restructuring its supply chain and vendor development programs.

The Chetak Premium – 2023 Edition competes against other e-scooter models, such as the TVS iQube and Ola S1 Pro. The e-scooter is expected to have sold 38,771 units by January 2023. Chetak's range and relatively small network compared to its rivals have affected its sales.

However, Bajaj Auto released a circular last month stating that Chetak's claimed Indian Driving Conditions (IDC) range will increase by 20 percent to 108 km, which could increase sales. Bookings for the 2023 Bajaj Chetak are now open, with deliveries beginning next month.

Price

Bajaj has introduced two trim levels for its Chetak electric scooter - Premium and Premium 2023 Edition. The latest Premium 2023 Edition model is available for Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), while the outgoing Premium variant has seen a price reduction and now costs Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Premium variant comes with three new color options - Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue, and Satin Black.



FAQs:

1. What is the range of the 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter?

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to have a range of around 95 km on a single charge. However, the exact range may vary depending on factors such as riding conditions, speed, and terrain.

2. Is the 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter available for purchase now?

Yes, the 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is available for purchase now in India. Interested buyers can visit Bajaj Auto dealerships or the company's official website to book and purchase the e-scooter.