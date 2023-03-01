Maruti Suzuki updates Ignis safety features, hikes price by Rs 27,000

Follow us on Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI Maruti Suzuki update safety features, hikes price by Rs 27,000

Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback, the Ignis, has received updated safety features and a hike in prices of Rs 27,000 across all variants. The manufacturer has made electronic stability program (ESP) and Hill-Hold assist standard on all trims, along with dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child anchorages. The petrol engine on the Ignis has also been updated to meet the upcoming Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, while the brand claims that the engine offers a fuel efficiency of 20.89kpl.

The Ignis is available in six monochromatic and two dual-tone colour schemes. The monotone colours include turquoise blue, lucent orange, nexa blue, gleaming grey, silky silver, and pearl Arctic white. Nexa Blue (Black, Grey Roof) and Lucent Orange with a Black Roof are two dual-tone paint options that are Rs 14,000 more expensive than standard paint.

The manual Ignis now costs between Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh, while the automatic variant costs between Rs 6.91 and Rs 8.14 lakh. The model competes with the Maruti Swift, the recently facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Tata Tiago.

Maruti Suzuki has been continuously updating and improving the Ignis, which first launched in 2017 and received a facelift in 2020. The latest updates to the safety features and engine compliance aim to keep the car competitive in the market.

Maruti Suzuki's decision to add standard safety features to the Ignis is a significant step in improving the safety standards of their cars.

FAQs:

1. What are the new safety features added to the Maruti Suzuki Ignis?

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis now comes with standard electronic stability program (ESP) and Hill-Hold assist on all trims, along with dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child anchorages.

2. What is the fuel efficiency of the updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis?

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers a fuel efficiency of 20.89kpl.