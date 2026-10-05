Honda Elevate Facelift to launch on October 6 with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and more

New Delhi:

Honda Cars, a popular auto brand in India, is set to unleash the new SUV, along with two major launches. The Japanese automaker will be introducing the updated Honda Elevate facelift on October 6 (2026), while the company’s mass-market electric SUV, which is based on the Honda 0 Alpha EV concept, is said to arrive before the end of the ongoing financial year (but the timeline is unspecified).

Bookings for the upcoming Elevate model are already live, and those who are looking forward to getting the car can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. Meanwhile, the upcoming electric SUV is undergoing testing ahead of its expected launch, which is scheduled for March 2027.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Expectations

The Honda Elevate facelift will be receiving a number of exterior and interior updates. The new SUV will get a new design on the front of the car, with horizontal, segmented LED daytime running lights which are integrated into the grille. The company’s logo has also been moved from the grille to the bonnet, giving it a new look overall.

The car will also come with contrast chrome inserted above the grille, and Honda is said to be offering a 360-degree surround-view camera. The SUV will continue with eyebrow-style DRLs, LED headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the back of the car, the updated Elevate will come with a connected light bar, which is said to give a more modern appearance to the new SUV. And when we speak of the interior, Honda will replace the current tan cabin with a lighter interior theme, and ambient lighting will be added across the dashboard and door pads to give it a premium feel.

Honda Elevate Facelift engine and transmission

The Honda Elevate facelift will continue to use the existing:

1.5-litre

4-cylinder

Naturally aspirated petrol engine

The engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda is further expected to retain the current powertrain and will further focus on styling, technology and feature upgrades with the facelift.

Honda 0 Alpha EV: First mass-market electric SUV

Honda is reportedly working on entering the mass market of the EV segment in India, with a new SUV based on the 0 Alpha EV concept. It is stated that the production model is under testing, and it is expected to launch in India around March 2027.

The upcoming electric SUV will be based on a dedicated EV architecture which has been developed under Honda's “Thin, Light and Wise" engineering philosophy. It will be manufactured in India for domestic as well as worldwide exports.

The SUV is further expected to come with the concept's retro-futuristic design, including a boxy crossover silhouette along with an illuminated 'H' logo (Honda) which will be integrated into the front light bar, a flush aerodynamic body panel, and a thick C-pillar.

Honda 0 Alpha EV features

The new and most anticipated Honda electric SUV is expected to come with a technology-focused cabin design which comes with a multi-screen digital dashboard, which is powered by the next-gen OS from the automobile company. The system will further feature AI-assisted driver assistance technology.

Talking about the other expected and most anticipated features for the new EV, include the following:

Panoramic glass roof

Ventilated front seats

Wireless charging pads

Multi-zone climate control

Customisable ambient lighting

0 Alpha EV to launch in March 2027

To those who are looking for the upcoming and anticipated 0 Alpha EV, it is expected to feature the following:

Level 2+ ADAS

360-degree surround-view camera

The car will be positioned as a technology-focused electric SUV for the Indian market.

Overall, with the Elevate facelift SUV arriving first in India and the 0 Alpha EV expected in the first quarter of 2027, Honda seems to be pulling up to make their presence stronger than before in India, to compete with the existing SUV and electric SUV segments.

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