Humayun Kabir arrested after remarks alleging police interference in high-stakes Rejinagar assembly bypoll

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was arrested on Tuesday after he cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll and accused the police of interfering with the voting process at several booths. The police have accused Kabir of trying to disrupt the law and order situation during the polling.

On the contrary, Kabir, after casting his vote, alleged that police personnel were disrupting the polling process and questioned the need for such interference when the government was already in place.

"The accusations have just begun. The police themselves are hijacking the voting process at many booths," Kabir said.

He said the police, under the Constitution, were responsible for ensuring the safety and security of citizens, but alleged that they were instead interfering in the electoral process.

"Why is there a need to hijack votes? The government is already established," Kabir said.

The AJUP chief also referred to the Assembly election held on April 23, claiming that polling had been peaceful and that there had been no allegations of wrongdoing at the time. He alleged that police action had intensified over the past two months, accusing personnel of carrying out attacks and committing "atrocities".

Kabir further claimed that police had detained 64 people in connection with the situation and urged them to "step back".

Following his remarks, police arrested Kabir and took him to the Rejinagar police station. Details of the circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately clear.

The Rejinagar seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest in the bypoll. The seat fell vacant after Kabir, who had been suspended and later expelled by the Trinamool Congress, resigned as MLA. He subsequently formed the AJUP.

Kabir later won the Nowda seat and chose to represent it, leading his party to field his son, Golam Nabi Azad, from Rejinagar.

The bypoll is being held alongside elections in several other constituencies, with the outcome expected to be closely watched amid allegations by candidates and parties over the conduct of polling.

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