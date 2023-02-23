Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTORS Tata Safari Red Dark Edition launched; Price, safety features, design, specs and more

Tata Motors has unveiled the Safari Red Dark Edition, a limited-edition version of its popular SUV available in two variants, a seven-seater and a six-seater. The SUV is priced at Rs 22.61 lakh and Rs 22.71 lakh, respectively, and is now available for booking at Tata Motors dealerships for a token fee of Rs 30,000.

The Safari Red Dark Edition features several new safety features, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which offers forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alerts. The ADAS is a first for Tata Motors vehicles. Additionally, the SUV comes equipped with six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

The Safari Red Dark Edition is based on the top-of-the-line standard Safari and comes with several interior and cabin features. The infotainment system has been upgraded to a 10.25-inch screen, and the digital instrument cluster houses a 7-inch multi-information display.

The SUV features a JBL 9-speaker system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated first two rows, 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a 4-way electrically adjustable front passenger’s seat. The dashboard is all-black, while the steering wheel, door handles, and centre console are Piano Black in colour.

The Safari Red Dark Edition features quilted leather upholstery in a Carnelian red theme, and the headrests sport the #Dark logo.

The exterior design of the Safari Red Dark Edition is all-black in colour, with red accents on the Piano Black front grille. The SUV retains its 18-inch alloy wheels, which are Charcoal Black and come with red brake calipers.

The Safari Red Dark Edition is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that outputs 168bhp with 350Nm of torque.

The engine is BS6 Phase 2 compliant and sourced from Fiat, which also powers the Jeep Compass, Meridian, and MG Hector. The SUV comes with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with the latter sourced from Hyundai. The Safari Red Dark Edition comes with a standard 3-year or 1 lakh kilometre warranty.

ALSO READ | BMW X1 2023 launched in India: Design, features, engine options - all you need to know

ALSO READ | Mahindra Thar available with discount up to Rs 1 lakh - here's how you can avail offer