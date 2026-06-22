Baby Defender confirmed with hybrid and EV options, launch expected in 2027

New Delhi:

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) just made it official that it is coming up with the new compact “Baby Defender”, and it will support both a hybrid and a fully electric SUV. People are speculating it will be the ‘Defender Sport’, which means it might come in a smaller size, which might be easier to handle in the city. Speculations state that the worldwide debut is expected to arrive in 2027.

This is not just another spin-off. Rather, it is said to be the next chapter for Defender since JLR spun it out as a standalone nameplate under its new House of Brands strategy.

Compact Defender to expand the brand's lineup

The compact Defender stretches a bit over 4.5 metres, making it noticeably tidier than the full-size model. You get all the attitude, but in a friendlier package for tight streets and parking lots. For JLR, this is big—the start of a broader Defender family, aimed at pulling in more buyers and sharpening its teeth in the premium SUV game.

Hybrid and electric (EV) versions confirmed

Rumours suggest that the new Defender was going EV-only, but JLR’s new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) is flexible enough to run both hybrid electric (HEV) and full battery electric (BEV) setups.

The change took place after witnessing the growing trend in the auto market, which demands plain and simple cars. Shoppers worldwide have not jumped to EVs as fast as executives expected, so JLR is giving people more options.

Mark Cameron, who heads up Defender and Discovery, made it clear: JLR wants to give customers as many choices as possible for as long as it can- hybrids, gas or diesel engines, and pure electric, all in the mix.

Why JLR is offering more powertrain choices

Flexibility matters in the automobile industry, especially because the buying habits are all over the map. Defender’s top market is the US, as it is still hot for hybrids and traditional engines. So instead of forcing everyone down one road, JLR will be letting the drivers pick what works.

The main idea is to meet the emissions rules and customer preferences without painting themselves into a corner.

Still, going electric is not just about swapping out engines. The Defender has a reputation for being a tough and durable premium automobile. And adding big battery packs under the floor always gets tricky means that the customers will get the chance for balanced handling, wheel articulation and off-road chops.

JLR says that its engineers are obsessed with making sure this new Defender can do everything you expect, right alongside the styling that gives it its swagger.

Defender DNA will remain intact

On the design front, there’s a real challenge. Defenders are boxy—tough, upright windscreens; flat sides; the works—which isn ot great for aerodynamics or battery range. Streamlining it too much would lose its character, so JLR says that it will keeping the look even if it means sacrificing some efficiency.

Challenges of building an electric Defender

Development’s already moving fast. While JLR still has not officially locked down “Defender Sport” as the name or circled a launch date on the calendar, the project is serious. Hybrid and electric drivetrains are both locked in. When it lands, this little Defender is going to be a big deal—especially for anyone wanting a premium compact SUV that fuses real off-road ability with the latest electric tech.