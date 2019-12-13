Friday, December 13, 2019
     
  kurukshetra:BJP women members bash Rahul Gandhi for 'rape in India

kurukshetra:BJP women members bash Rahul Gandhi for 'rape in India

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 22:28 IST ]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "rape in India" remark at the Modi government at an election rally in Jharkhand triggered furious protests in Lok Sabha on Friday, as the BJP members sought an apology from him. The protest was led by BJP's women MPs who assembled together just near the Well to attack Gandhi on the last day of the Winter Session. A delegation of BJP's women parliamentarians, including Union minister Smriti Irani, on Friday approached the Election Commission and demanded "strongest possible action" against Rahul Gandhi for his comment. Irani charged Gandhi with using rape as a "political tool" in the wake of assembly polls in Jharkhand.

