Updated on: October 13, 2021 22:38 IST

PM Modi launches GatiShakti-National Master Plan to boost infra development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity on Wednesday at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PM GatiShakti addressed the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning and designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).