Updated on: September 06, 2024 22:07 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Bahraich awake... The hungry wolf escapes into the fields!

Once again, the wolf encounter couldn’t happen today. After 24 hours of waiting, keeping a close watch, setting up traps, the wolf managed to escape. An army of 18 shooters is deployed, working in three shifts around the clock. Despite continuous operations, two wolves remain at large.