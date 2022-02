Updated on: February 08, 2022 22:00 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer are back with Raktanchal 2, here's what they told IndiaTV

Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer during a conversation with India TV's digital correspondent Jyoti Jaiswal said that the shooting in Varanasi was memorable. Mahie Gill, Karan Patel, Ashish Vidyarthi and Soundarya Sharma are also playing important roles in 'Raktanchal Season 2.' Watch the exclusive interview here.