Drug case: Comedian Bharti Singh granted bail

A Mumbai court granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh. She was in custody at Byculla Jail in connection with drug case. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were sent to judicial custody in drug case.
Drug Case Bharti Singh NCB Cannabis Narcotics Control Bureau

