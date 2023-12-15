Speed ​​limit restriction imposed on Yamuna Expressway from today, Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Yamuna Expressway

Given the increase in number of accidents due to fog in winter, on Yamuna Expressway, the speed limit restriction has been imposed from December 15-February 15. This ban will remain in force for two months and challans will be issued for driving at speeds exceeding the prescribed speed limit. With the onset of winter, the number of accidents on the Yamuna Expressway tends to increase.

Speed ​​limit set for cars and heavy vehicles

From December 15 on Yamuna Expressway, the maximum speed for light vehicles including cars has been increased to 75 kilometers per hour, while for heavy vehicles - the speed limit has been set at 60 kilometers per hour.

With the implementation of speed limit restriction on Yamuna Expressway, speed meter will be monitored. Speedometers have been installed on Yamuna Expressway between Agra and Noida. With this the speed of vehicles will be monitored. Action will be taken against driving at high speed.

In October five people, including a child, were killed after a van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida, police said.