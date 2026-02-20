Vande Bharat Express with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on board pelted with stones in UP's Hardoi

New Delhi:

A Vande Bharat Express train in which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling was reportedly pelted with stones in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Thursday. The train's C4 coach suffered damage in the incident, with the authorities now conducting an investigation, officials said.

Bhagwat was returning to Meerut on the Lucknow-Delhi Vande Bharat when the stone pelting happened in a village of Hardoi. The RSS chief was unharmed. The stone throwing took place near Kaudha village in Hardoi district at around 3:20 pm on Thursday. One of the train's window panes was damaged in the incident.

RPF begins probe

The investigation will be carried out by the Railway Protection Force in Meerut, and a special team is expected to reach the city late at night to probe the matter.

Bhagwat was reported to be completely safe during the incident. He disembarked at Meerut railway station at around 9 pm under tight security and proceeded to Madhav Kunj in Shatabdi Nagar, where he is staying. He is scheduled to attend a 2 day dialogue programme on February 20 and February 21, during which he will interact with sportspersons and members of the intelligentsia.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express hits cattle

Rail services on the busy Mumbai to Goa route were disrupted for several hours oon February 9 after a Vande Bharat train struck cattle between Kudal and Sindhudurg stations in Maharashtra, damaging overhead equipment, an official said.

The incident took place on the Konkan Railway line at around 11:30 am. The train, which was travelling from Mumbai to Madgaon in Goa, hit 3 bovines that had wandered onto the tracks, leading to damage to the overhead equipment from which it draws power.

"On impact, the cattle struck the pole supporting the overhead equipment, leaving it bent,” the official said.

Services on the affected section were disrupted for about 3 hours.

