Uttar Pradesh: One held after encounter breaks out between police, criminal in Noida's Sector 39 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : NOIDA POLICE (X) Noida Police officials.

Noida encounter: A criminal was held by police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday after an encounter broke out between the cops and the criminal. The Sector 39 Noida Police acting on precise information from an informant, conducted a joint checking of suspicious individuals, vehicles, and wanted criminals at the cut opposite Sector 42 today (September 18).

During this operation in Noida, a person on a motorcycle was spotted approaching from Sector 42 in front of Sadarpur Chowki. On seeing the police checking, the miscreant turned and tried to escape through the forested path of Sector 42.

The police party, suspecting the motorcyclist's intentions, chased him. Due to the rough terrain and uneven road, the motorcycle skidded. The suspect then fired at the police party while fleeing into the forest.

In self-defence, the police also fired, injuring the suspect in the leg. During questioning, the injured suspect identified himself as Amir, son of Shahabuddin, resident of Gali No. 32, Khajoor Colony, Sector 39 Noida, aged about 26 years.

This criminal already has seven cases registered against him at Sector 39 Noida for theft and other gangster activities. Amir, along with his accomplices Shaukat and Manoj, has confessed to committing several incidents in the Sector 39 area.

Seizures during encounter

A pistol of .315 bore, one live and one empty cartridge of .315 bore and Rs 22,000 cash related to various incidents, and a Bajaj Discover motorcycle used in the incident were recovered from the accused's possession.

Here's the criminal history of accused Amir

FIR No. 619/19 Section 379/411 IPC, Sector-39 Police Station, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar FIR No. 684/19 Section 379/411 IPC, Sector-39 Police Station, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar FIR No. 701/19 Section 379/411 IPC, Sector-39 Police Station, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar FIR No. 712/19 Section 414 IPC, Sector-39 Police Station, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar FIR No. 397/20 Section 2/3 Gangster Act, Sector-39 Police Station, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar FIR No. 159/24 Section 3/25 Arms Act, Sector-39 Police Station, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar Nagar FIR No. 414/20 Section 3/25 Arms Act Police Station Sector-39 Noida Gautam Buddha Nagar

ALSO READ: Man shot dead over 'property dispute' near Sector 137 metro station in Noida, suspect still at large