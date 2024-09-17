Noida to witness less traffic jams: Wider roads, green walkways to come up soon in these areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Noida will soon wear a clean look with wider roads and green walkways for pedestrians.

The city of Noida will soon wear a clean look with wider roads and green walkways for pedestrians. A plan has been made by the Noida Authority.In an effort to address the issue of traffic congestion and to ensure safe passage for pedestrians, the Noida authority said it decided to widen city roads and construct "green walkways" at various locations.

The areas where the major revamp will take place include Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16A, Model Town Chowk. The Noida Authority said traffic congestion affects most city routes during morning and evening rush hours, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly those who work in offices.

During a crucial meeting on Saturday, Lokesh M, the CEO of the Noida authority, engaged with citizen groups to hear their opinions on various concerns and discuss challenges. The CEO also looked over the status of many projects being worked on by the civil department.

He also reviewed the progress of different projects being undertaken by the civil department in the city with an aim to improve infrastructure and municipal services to the citizens in the city.