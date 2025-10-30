One dead, eight missing after boat capsizes in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, rescue operations on A 60-year-old woman drowned, and eight others, including five children, went missing when a boat carrying 22 villagers overturned in Uttar Pradesh' Bharathapur village.

Lucknow:

A 60-year-old woman drowned, and eight people, including five children, are missing after a boat carrying 22 villagers overturned around 6 pm in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaudiyala River near Bharathapur village in Bahraich district. The passengers were from Khairatiya village in the neighbouring Lakhimpur district. They were travelling to Bharathapur when the mishap occurred. Locals said the boat flipped due to the river’s strong current.

Boat hit a log and lost balance

Bahraich Superintendent of Police R.N. Singh said the accident happened as villagers were returning from the market. “The boat struck a log near the riverbank and lost balance, causing it to capsize,” he said. Of the 22 people on board, eight are missing, 13 were injured, and one woman has died. Search and rescue teams have been sent to the area to locate the missing persons.

Bharathapur is located 122 kilometres from the Bahraich district headquarters. The village lies between the Geruwa and Kaudiyala rivers and is surrounded by dense forests. It has been recognised as a revenue village since 1834. Reaching the village is difficult. People must travel through the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), cross the Geruwa River by boat, and then walk a long distance to reach the settlement. Even district officials face challenges delivering government services here.

Bharathapur is connected to the Amba gram panchayat, which is 15 kilometres away.

Iqrar, the head of Amba panchayat, said villagers often walk six kilometres through forests with dangerous wildlife to reach other areas. Many families have already left the village in search of safer and easier lives elsewhere.