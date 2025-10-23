Gurugram: Jilted lover shoots woman in Udyog Vihar area Gurugram crime: After opening fire, Vipin attempted to escape, but locals at the spot overpowered and held him until the police reached the scene. During initial interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the shooting, a Gurugram Police spokesperson confirmed.

Gurugram:

A man allegedly shot a woman in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar area on Thursday (October 23) after she stopped communicating with him, police said. The accused, identified as Vipin (31), has been arrested following the incident.

According to officials, Vipin allegedly opened fire on Shivangi (30), injuring her in the shoulder. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Both were from Uttar Pradesh, lived in same village

Police said Vipin, originally from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a driver for a private company and lived as a tenant in Dundahera village. The victim, Shivangi, hailing from Pratapgarh, also resided in the same area.

The two became acquainted as neighbors, but recently Shivangi had cut off contact, which allegedly infuriated Vipin. At around 10 am on Thursday, he reportedly confronted her and shot her with a country-made pistol.

Locals nabbed accused after the attack

After firing the shot, Vipin tried to flee, but locals at the scene caught and restrained him until police arrived. “The accused confessed to the shooting during preliminary questioning,” said a Gurugram Police spokesperson.

The incident caused panic in the locality, following which police recovered the country-made weapon and initiated a detailed investigation.

Police probe one-sided love and weapon source

“The case is being investigated from the angle of one-sided love,” a Gurugram police official said, adding that efforts are underway to determine where the accused procured the firearm.

Vipin remains in police custody and is being interrogated. Meanwhile, the victim is reportedly stable and receiving medical care.