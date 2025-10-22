Five-year-old Delhi boy killed with bricks and knife by father's driver, police says revenge killing A five-year-old boy was kidnapped and brutally murdered by a driver employed in his father’s transport business in Delhi’s Narela area.

New Delhi:

A five-year-old boy from Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area was kidnapped and killed with bricks and knife by Nitu, a driver working for the child’s father, said police. The boy’s body was found at Nitu’s rented accommodation, with initial investigations suggesting the crime was motivated by revenge.

Manhunt continues

Following the discovery of the boy’s body, Nitu fled the scene and remains absconding. Delhi police have formed multiple teams to track him down, employing technical surveillance, local intelligence, and CCTV footage to aid the manhunt. Authorities confirmed that the accused had been reprimanded by the boy’s father just a day before the incident.

Here’s what happened

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Hareshwar Swami, detailed that the victim was playing outside his home when he suddenly disappeared. A call reporting the kidnapping came into the Narela Industrial Area police station around 3:30 pm. Family members and neighbours launched a search, which led to the grim discovery of the child’s body in the accused’s nearby rented room.

The victim’s father runs a transport business with seven to eight vehicles and employs two drivers: Nitu and Wasim. Police revealed that the day before the murder, an altercation occurred between the two drivers, fueled by alcohol. During the quarrel, Nitu allegedly assaulted Wasim. After the employer reprimanded and physically scolded Nitu for his behavior.

After recovering the body, police immediately took the child to a hospital where he was declared dead. An FIR was registered, and the investigation is ongoing.