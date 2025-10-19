Pregnant woman stabbed to death by former live-in partner in Delhi In Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, a pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her former live-in partner.

New Delhi:

A pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her former live-in-partner late on Saturday. The woman identified as Shalini (22) was traveling to meet her mother, Sheila, on Qutub Road with her husband Aakash. Aashu, her ex suddenly appeared and attacked Aakash with a knife. Aakash avoided the first attempt, but Aashu ran towards Shalini while she was seated in an e-rickshaw.

"Aakash managed to dodge the first blow, but Aashu then turned towards Shalini, who was seated in an e-rickshaw, stabbed her multiple times," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan. Shalini’s brother and local residents helped take all three to the hospital. Sadly, Shalini and the former partner passed away, while Aakash is currently receiving treatment.

Background of the dispute

Shalini’s mother, Sheila, explained that Shalini and Aakash had faced difficulties a few years ago, during which Shalini lived with Aashu. Later, she reconciled with Aakash and returned to live with him and their two children. Aashu, who claimed to be the father of Shalini’s unborn child, was reportedly upset by her return to Aakash.

Police noted that Aashu was listed as a person of concern by Nabi Karim Police Station with previous records. Aakash also has past cases registered against him. "Aashu was a listed Bad Character (BC) of Nabi Karim Police Station and had previous criminal records. Aakash, too, has three past criminal involvements," stated the DCP.

Case registered

Following a complaint from Shalini’s mother, authorities have registered a case under sections related to serious harm and attempted harm under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Nabi Karim Police Station.